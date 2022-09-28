First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.26. First Capital has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Capital
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.