First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $26.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.26. First Capital has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 28.32%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Rating ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

