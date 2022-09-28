First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.06

Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.06 and traded as low as $14.82. First Financial Northwest shares last traded at $14.85, with a volume of 1,535 shares traded.

First Financial Northwest Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $134.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 21.04%. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

In related news, VP Simon Soh sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $276,962.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,813 shares in the company, valued at $540,645.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Northwest

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 2.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 347,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

