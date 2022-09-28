First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.

Shares of FR stock opened at $45.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.95. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.35. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 62.25% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after buying an additional 844,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,383,000 after acquiring an additional 246,517 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after purchasing an additional 130,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 158,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

