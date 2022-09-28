First National Corp MA ADV Purchases 62 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $177.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.02 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

