First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,301,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 788,579 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.98.

