First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 68.5% in September

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $67.00.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.