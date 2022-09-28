First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Down 68.5% in September

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the August 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $67.00.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.