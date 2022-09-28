Flamingo Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (FLM)

Flamingo (FLM) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Flamingo has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $32.68 million and $4.59 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flamingo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Flamingo Coin Profile

FLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 305,681,256 coins. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Flamingo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation.The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

