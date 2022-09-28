Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSI opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.70. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $19.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

