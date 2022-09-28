Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives $104.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on FND. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.57. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

