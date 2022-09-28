Flow Price Reaches $1.65 on Top Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, Flow has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $1.65 or 0.00008469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $49.07 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,356,974,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is www.onflow.org. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment.Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

