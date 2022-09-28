Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

FLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,274,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,847,000 after buying an additional 81,634 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fluor by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,872,000 after buying an additional 1,883,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fluor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,468,000 after buying an additional 195,913 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,517,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. Fluor has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Fluor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fluor will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

