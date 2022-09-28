Folder Protocol (FOL) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.86 Million

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

