Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FMX. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. FIG Partners upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $92.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.71.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $58.73 and a 52 week high of $88.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.