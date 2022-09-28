Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23.

