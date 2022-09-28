Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,230 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,831,237 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,177,000 after buying an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $97.21 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. The company has a market cap of $127.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

