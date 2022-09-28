Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.625 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Franchise Group to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Franchise Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franchise Group

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). Franchise Group had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 10.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 521.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,699,000 after acquiring an additional 423,516 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 312.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Franchise Group to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $63.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

