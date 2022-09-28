Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 40,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 653,045 shares.The stock last traded at $114.24 and had previously closed at $114.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.38.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.96 and a 200-day moving average of $139.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 57.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.