Frank X. Leonard Sells 6,754 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $520,058.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NovoCure stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.80 and a beta of 0.79. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $124.36.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $140.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently commented on NVCR. Evercore ISI lowered NovoCure from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.57.
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.
