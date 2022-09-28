Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.42

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 6152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $950.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 110.58 and a current ratio of 110.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -46.41%.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Franklin BSP Realty Trust news, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,334. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

