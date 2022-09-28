Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,018,007 shares of company stock valued at $59,856,759 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

