Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 49,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 49,621 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $223,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,823,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,204,404.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,018,007 shares of company stock valued at $59,856,759 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

