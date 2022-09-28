FTX Token (FTT) Hits Market Cap of $7.41 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $7.41 billion and $72.00 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for about $23.96 or 0.00122894 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was April 21st, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 309,332,020 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

