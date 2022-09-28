Fundamenta (FMTA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $103.00

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $14,993.61 and $103.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070053 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10709392 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,105,833 coins and its circulating supply is 2,835,717 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

