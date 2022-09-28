Furucombo (COMBO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.75 Million

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 28th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $125,830.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Furucombo is furucombo.app. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

