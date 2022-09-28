Futureswap Trading Down 12% Over Last Week (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Futureswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Futureswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Futureswap has a total market cap of $3.02 million and $43,161.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Futureswap Coin Profile

Futureswap launched on December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 21,759,878 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Futureswap is www.futureswap.com.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

