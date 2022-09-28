Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Price Performance
Fuwei Films stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Fuwei Films has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $10.98.
Fuwei Films Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuwei Films (FFHL)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.