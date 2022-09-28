FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hawaiian in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($3.35) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.65). The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($4.17) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $691.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.08 million.

HA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.20.

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market cap of $710.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,840,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 3.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,012,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,740,000 after buying an additional 143,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,845,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,051,000 after buying an additional 185,579 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 13.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,170,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,767,000 after acquiring an additional 259,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 18.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,484,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after acquiring an additional 234,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

