FY2022 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Increased by Analyst

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for AMETEK in a research note issued on Friday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $5.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.49. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMETEK’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.6 %

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $111.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.24 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

