FY2022 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carlsberg A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 835.00 to 915.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 1,190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.00.

Carlsberg A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CABGY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Carlsberg A/S



Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

