FY2022 EPS Estimates for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research report issued on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $6.00 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Star Bulk Carriers’ current full-year earnings is $6.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 52.61% and a return on equity of 43.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.2 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Star Bulk Carriers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 638.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,576,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after purchasing an additional 899,337 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $15,908,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 34.65%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.