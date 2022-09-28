FY2023 EPS Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for e.l.f. Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 10.95%.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.30.

ELF opened at $37.50 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $120,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,746 shares of company stock valued at $19,538,088. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

