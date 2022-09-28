FY2023 EPS Estimates for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Lifted by Analyst

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for SIGA Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 26th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Mestemacher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

SIGA Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ SIGA opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.04. SIGA Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Institutional Trading of SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 48.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the first quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in SIGA Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. 42.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

