FY2023 EPS Estimates for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Cut by Analyst

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Spirit Airlines in a report released on Monday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Spirit Airlines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

Shares of SAVE opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 164.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

