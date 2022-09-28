FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Issued By Wedbush

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chewy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.
CHWY has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,376,000 after purchasing an additional 41,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
