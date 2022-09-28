G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Update

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

G. Willi-Food International Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of WILC stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. G. Willi-Food International has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $677 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.68.

G. Willi-Food International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 12th. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.38%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

