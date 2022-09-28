GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Shares to Split on Thursday, October 6th

Shares of GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Rating) are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 6th. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, October 6th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 6th.

GAIL (India) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.92. GAIL has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $12.06.

Get GAIL (India) alerts:

GAIL (India) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for GAIL (India) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAIL (India) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.