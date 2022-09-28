Gains Associates Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Gains Associates coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $15,485.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gains Associates Profile

GAINS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

