Gala Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Billion (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $134.77 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Coin Profile

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 38,598,136,000 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gala’s official website is gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

