Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

GLPEY stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 0.69. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

