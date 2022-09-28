Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2022

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEYGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Galp Energia, SGPS’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Up 2.1 %

GLPEY stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -448.00 and a beta of 0.69. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Galp Energia, SGPS Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,600.00%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.