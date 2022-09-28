Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 61515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Galway Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$54.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galway Metals

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

