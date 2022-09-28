GAMB Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,285.00 (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $6,285.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMB has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,572.25 or 1.00073641 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057303 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00064156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00079301 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

