Gamestarter Price Down 7.7% This Week (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Gamestarter has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market capitalization of $16.61 million and approximately $52,811.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gamestarter alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010903 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071519 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00156147 BTC.

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter’s launch date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Gamestarter is igo.gamestarter.com. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gamestarter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gamestarter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.