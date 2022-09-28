Gamestarter Trading Down 7.7% This Week (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $16.61 million and $52,811.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gamestarter has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter’s launch date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

