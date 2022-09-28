Gameswap Price Up 2.9% This Week (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001899 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $7.42 million and approximately $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

