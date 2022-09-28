GamyFi Platform (GFX) Price Tops $0.0364 on Major Exchanges

GamyFi Platform (GFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 28th. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0364 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $61,915.28 and $5,010.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,420.29 or 0.99974398 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00057414 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00063851 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.

About GamyFi Platform

GFX is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2021. GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,700,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ.

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “GamyFi is a Blockchain based E-Sports and gaming platform which incentives gamers and sports enthusiasts for their skills and knowledge with rewards and NFTs. GamyFi platform uses blockchain technology to keep it fair for all while being secure and fast. “

