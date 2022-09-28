GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $98.07

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 98.07 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 98.81 ($1.19), with a volume of 418427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.60 ($1.23).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £817.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 108.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.42. The company has a quick ratio of 131.52, a current ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

