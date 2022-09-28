Gems (GEM) Market Capitalization Achieves $140,243.71

Gems (GEM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Gems coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $140,243.71 and $28,534.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org.

Gems Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

