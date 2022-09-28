Genaro Network Price Reaches $0.0029 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Genaro Network coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $318,954.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network/en. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

