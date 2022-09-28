Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.61.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,134 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Up 1.9 %
The company has a market capitalization of $519.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67.
Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 36.10%.
About Genco Shipping & Trading
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.
