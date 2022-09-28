Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Trading Down 1.2 %

GENC stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

