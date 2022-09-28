Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Trading Down 1.2 %
GENC stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of -100.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $29.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.