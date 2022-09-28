Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5,172.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 580 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,018,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,491,903,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,966,000 after buying an additional 20,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,081,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,600,000 after buying an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Generac by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 816,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total value of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNRC opened at $180.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.86.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

